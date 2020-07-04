Urban Meyer Names Best Coach He Faced In Big Ten

Urban Meyer had a dominant run as Ohio State’s head coach, leading the team to 83 wins in a seven-year span. As a result, he was named the Big Ten Coach of the Decade on Friday.

The Big Ten has featured plenty of good coaches, such as Paul Chryst, Kirk Ferentz, James Franklin and Jim Harbaugh. When talking about the top coaches he faced in conference play, Meyer named one in particular that stood out to him.

Meyer had high praise for Mark Dantonio, who recently resigned from Michigan State. The past two years haven’t been memorable for the Spartans, but Dantonio took the program to new heights during his tenure.

“Well, the guy that comes to mind is Mark Dantonio,” Meyer told Fox Sports broadcaster Rob Stone. “He’s a dear friend and one of the best coaches I’ve ever gone against. And you remember – back in 2012 and 2013 that was legit, legit Michigan State football. They were a top-10 program and had an elite defense.”

Dantonio led Michigan State to two wins over Ohio State while Meyer was at the helm.

The Buckeyes have won the last three matchups against the Spartans, which includes a double-digit win this past season with Ryan Day as the team’s head coach.

During his interview with Fox Sports, Meyer also named the best road environment he faced in the Big Ten.

Though college football fans would like to see him on the sidelines in the future, Meyer has really excelled in his new role as an analyst. Besides, it’s always great to get his stance on the top coaches, players and venues in the country.