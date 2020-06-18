Urban Meyer Names College Football’s Most ‘Explosive’ Player

We’re counting down the days until the start of the 2020 college football season – Urban Meyer is, too.

The former Ohio State head coach and current college football analyst for Fox Sports is starting to do his homework ahead of the season. After spending some time analyzing top players in the sport, Meyer is ready to name the “most explosive player” in college football.

The former Ohio State head coach has given the nod to a current Buckeye – Ohio State QB Justin Fields. Fields put up video-game like numbers for in Columbus last year. By all accounts, the Georgia transfer could have an even bigger season in 2020.

Fields will have a chance to cement his status as a Heisman favorite early on in the 2020 season. The Ohio State quarterback and the rest of the Buckeyes will visit Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks in Week 2. Fields will put that explosiveness to the test against what many consider to be one of the best defenses in the nation.

“He is an elite athlete, but let’s all be perfectly clear now. He is now an elite thrower,” Meyer said on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff, via 247Sports. “To say he was an elite thrower at the beginning of last year, I remember a spring practice when he first went to Ohio State, I thought he was very good. But he’s over the top now. I just think with his athleticism, he’s probably in the top five for speed at Ohio State.”

You can’t go wrong in choosing Fields here. But Clemson fans would argue RB Travis Etienne deserves the nod as college football’s most explosive player.

The Tigers running back’s explosiveness was on full-display against the Buckeyes in the playoff semi-final last season.

Fields will look to avenge the Buckeyes’ loss to Clemson this upcoming season. But first, he’ll have to maneuver the Buckeyes through a tough regular season, which includes contests against Oregon, Penn State and Michigan.