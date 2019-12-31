Urban Meyer Names His Top 5 Teams Of The Decade

The year and the decade officially come to a close in just a few hours. New Year’s resolution and “all-decade lists accompanied the end of 2019.

With the end of the decade in sight, FOX Sports’ panel of college football experts revealed the best teams of the decade.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, former USC star quarterback Matt Leinart and former Notre Dame star quarterback Brady Quinn revealed their top-five teams of the decade.

Unsurprisingly, all three had 2013 Florida State, 2010 Auburn and 2014 Ohio State teams on their lists.

Of course, Meyer placed his former Buckeyes team at No. 1. Meyer led Ohio State to the national title in the first ever College Football Playoff where the Buckeyes cruised past Alabama and smoked Oregon.

Here’s Meyer’s full list:

2014 Ohio State 2018 Clemson 2012 Alabama 2010 Auburn 2013 Florida State

The full lists can be seen below.

👀 @CoachUrbanMeyer, @MattLeinartQB and @Brady_Quinn made their picks on the best CFB teams of the decade! Whose list do you agree with most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0rxg1NtnMJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2019

The 2014 Ohio State team was led by future All-Pro NFL players like Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Thomas.

Clemson’s 2018 team sat at either No. 1 or No. 2 for all three analysts. Leinart selected that Tigers team as the best of the decade, while Quinn went with Jameis Winston and the 2013 Seminoles.

Can the 2019 LSU or 2019 Clemson teams make the list with a title in hand?