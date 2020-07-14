Urban Meyer Names Most Talented High School QB He’s Ever Seen

Urban Meyer has dedicated much his life to evaluating high school quarterbacks. So which high school QB is the best he’s ever seen?

Meyer joined Fox Sports’ The Herd on Tuesday to discuss football with Colin Cowherd. During the show, the former Ohio State coach admitted Dwayne Haskins is the best high school quarterback he’s ever seen.

The 6-foot-3 Haskins was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He wasn’t the top-rated quarterback in his 2016 class, but Meyer knew he would one day be an NFL quarterback.

Haskins spent the 2018 season as the Ohio State starter under Meyer. He wound up throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns compared to just 8 interceptions. But it was back when he saw Haskins in high school that Urban Meyer said he knew he would be a star.

“It was Dwayne Haskins,” Meyer said in response to Cowherd’s question. “If you talk about pure ability to throw the football. When I went to his junior workout right after his junior season, I sat there for two hours and watched this kid throw. He was better than most college quarterbacks that I’ve ever had in my systems or coached.”

Meyer’s recruiting evaluations have always been superb. Landing Haskins at Ohio State is just one of many big recruiting victories throughout his legendary coaching career.

Dwayne Haskins is now trying to make a name for himself in the NFL. After a rocky rookie season in 2019, Haskins is ready to elevate his play in 2020.

Meyer will certainly be watching his former quarterback.