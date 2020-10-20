Ohio State football is the overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten this season. But former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer thinks they’ll be challenged by another prominent program within the conference.

The Buckeyes haven’t faced many challenges within the Big Ten over the years. It seems like that’ll be the case again this season, but Meyer thinks one team could prove tricky.

The former Ohio State head coach believes Penn State is best-equipped to challenge the Buckeyes in the Big Ten East race. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out if Penn State is capable of doing so.

Ohio State football hosts Nebraska this Saturday before traveling to Beaver Stadium to play the Nittany Lions on Halloween night. The game’s winner will immediately jump out in front of the rest of the pack within the Big Ten.

“I would have to go to Penn State,” Meyer said in regards to Ohio State’s biggest competitor in the Big Ten East. “Ohio State escaped a big challenge when the ‘white-out’ will not be a ‘white-out.’ . . . That’s gonna be a scrimmage atmosphere now. I would say the challenger of the East and the challenger of the Big Ten is Penn State.”

Meyer made it clear the Buckeyes can’t afford to overlook the Michigan Wolverines, though. Take a look below.

In @CoachUrbanMeyer's opinion, who is Ohio State's biggest challenger in the East Division? He explains who and why. 👀 Full segment with Urban ➡ https://t.co/NPXBTq8fcJ pic.twitter.com/m06q2HSql3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 19, 2020

It’s tough to imagine any team but Ohio State winning the Big Ten and representing the conference in the College Football Playoff. But given how 2020 has gone, nothing would surprise at this point.

