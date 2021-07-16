Urban Meyer Names 1 Of His All-Time Favorite Players At Ohio State

Urban Meyer coached countless great players during his time at Ohio State, yet he still managed to have a few favorites along the way. On Friday afternoon, Meyer revealed which Buckeyes wide receiver he really liked coaching.

The Big Ten Network account for Ohio State put out a birthday post for Parris Campbell on Twitter this Friday. The post included a video of Campbell’s career day against Michigan in 2018, as he had six receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Several hours after that video was posted, Meyer shared the post and wrote “One of my all time favorites!”

Meyer isn’t the only person from the Ohio State community who feels this way about Campbell. The talented wideout became a fan favorite in Columbus, especially in 2018.

Campbell finished his Ohio State career with 143 receptions for 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns.

One of my all time favorites! https://t.co/GvADBuStig — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) July 16, 2021

Ironically enough, Campbell will have to play against Meyer’s team twice this upcoming season since the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are both in the AFC South.

Campbell has appeared in only nine games since he was drafted in 2019 due to injuries. However, he believes that better days are ahead in Indianapolis.

When healthy, Campbell can be a game-changer for the Colts. He has both the size and speed to make an impact in Frank Reich’s offense. And now that Carson Wentz is under center, he could produce some huge plays in the vertical passing game.