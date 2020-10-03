Urban Meyer Says There’s 1 Reason For So Many College Football Upsets

The 2020 college football season is still young, but we’ve already seen plenty of upsets. Last week, the country witnessed No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU go down to unranked opponents in Kansas State and Mississippi State, respectively.

If you’re wondering why we’re seeing so many upsets, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has the answer.

During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, Meyer was asked if the coronavirus has influenced any of the results we’ve seen this year. He discussed how the lack of a routine this year has played a part in all the upsets.

“I think they’re directly related to that. All routines have been blown apart,” Meyer said. “You go back to March, spring practices were disrupted, training camps were disrupted and the biggest issue right now, to me, is the contact point of the game. That is blocking, tackling and ball security. For Kansas State to beat Oklahoma, on a normal day, just talent for talent, Kansas State is not going to beat Oklahoma.”

Upsets rocked college football in September. Could we see more of the same once B1G play starts?@CoachUrbanMeyer thinks it's possible with "routines blown apart". Full Urban Analysis with @gerrydinardo ➡️ https://t.co/CoYnzkbPRL pic.twitter.com/13dWOqIApz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 2, 2020

Meyer actually eluded to this earlier in the year. He told the public that conferences could be at a competitive disadvantage if they had their schedules pushed back because of the virus.

“If there is a chance to catch up, I hope they do. If not, you’re looking at a significant developmental disadvantage; a competitive disadvantage that is a hot topic among coaches in the Big Ten.”

Since most programs had their normal schedule thrown away this year because of COVID-19, they’re all pretty much in the same boat.

Get ready, college football fans. We could be in store for another weekend full of upsets.