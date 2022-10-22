Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation.

During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.

Meyer raised his hand and went on to explain his reasoning.

"I know this is shocking, but they have the best all three phases," Meyer said. "Their only weakness is their schedule. It's 110th and it's about to get worse. But the last game of the season [against Michigan], it's right here, and that's going to make a difference."

Meyer's colleague Brady Quinn agreed with him, while the USC duo of Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush picked Tennessee as their No. 1 team.

The Buckeyes have played a relatively weak schedule so far, and they should have little trouble with Iowa today. Penn State will be a slightly stiffer test in Happy Valley next weekend.

It's possible though that Meyer is correct, and Ohio State won't truly face adversity until the season finale against Michigan. The Game could once again be a battle for the Big Ten East title.