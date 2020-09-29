Urban Meyer Names The Toughest Big Ten Stadium He Coached In

While there will be Big Ten football this fall, there aren’t going to be fans in attendance. On Monday, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was on the Big Ten Network to discuss how the lack of fans could affect the season.

During his time on the Big Ten Network, Meyer labeled Happy Valley as the toughest environment he’s ever faced. He made it very clear that he has nothing but respect for Penn State crowds during ‘White Out’ games.

“I give credit to, and I told James Franklin this, that became the most difficult place I’ve ever coached in my career,” Meyer said. “When I first got there in 2012, we played at Penn State and it was really good. And obviously the team got so good over the last few years, with Saquon Barkley and the talent they’ve had on that team. That was as loud as I’ve ever heard. We had street fight games with them every game.”

Meyer believes Penn State’s crowd during a ‘White Out’ game is so impactful that it actually can swing the scoreboard in the Nittany Lions’ favor.

“In my mind, that is a 10-point differential when you play in that kind of game. That means you have to be on point.”

Penn State is going to host Ohio State next month, but the atmosphere at Beaver Stadium will not be nearly as raucous as it is during a normal year.

That’s a huge advantage for the Buckeyes since they won’t have to deal with thousands of fans on the road. Crowd noise can really throw off an offense, resulting in false starts and miscommunication.

Hopefully, the Nittany Lions can have a true ‘White Out’ game in 2021.