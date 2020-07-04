Urban Meyer Names Toughest Place To Play In Big Ten

On Friday, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was named the Big Ten Coach of the Decade. He sat down with FOX Sports broadcaster Rob Stone to discuss his latest achievement and take a trip down memory lane.

During his interview on Friday afternoon, Meyer named the most hostile environment that he faced as the head coach of the Buckeyes.

Meyer believes Penn State has created one of the toughest atmospheres in college football, especially when the Nittany Lions conduct their annual ‘White Out’ in Happy Valley.

“The one place I will not miss that I will not go is that’s the White Out. That place has turned into an inferno. I hope we get to go there. I hope Big Noon Kickoff gets to go there and at least get a show there. I know James Franklin’s done a great job, but I’m telling you — that environment? I’m going to go in there as a broadcaster, not as a coach.”

When the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions squared off in 2016, the crowd at Beaver Stadium went into a frenzy when Marcus Allen blocked an Ohio State field goal attempt late in the game.

Meyer only lost once against Penn State, but the program has clearly gained his respect.

If the 2020 season takes place this fall, the Buckeyes will have to battle the Nittany Lions on the road. We’ll see if Ryan Day can handle the electrifying crowd at Beaver Stadium.