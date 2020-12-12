Urban Meyer Not Happy With 1 Michigan Football Narrative

Urban Meyer retired from Ohio State with an unblemished record against the Michigan Wolverines.

Despite his dominance over the Wolverines – and the team’s recent lack of success – Meyer doesn’t believe in the notion that Michigan should just fire Jim Harbaugh. Although he never lost to Harbaugh, Meyer still believes in him as the head coach.

The former Ohio State coach noted that Harbaugh needs to “blow it up” and make a few changes. However, he doesn’t believe in the narrative that Michigan can’t compete with the likes of Ohio State.

“I refuse to accept that anyone says [Michigan] can’t compete with Ohio State,” Meyer said. “I refuse. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

“Evaluate your recruiting strategies. Evaluate your player development and get that right,” Meyer said. “Do not lower your standards.”

Meyer brought up the illustrious history of the Michigan football program. He noted that Michigan had a winning record over Ohio State through the 1970’s, 80’s and 90’s.

The past two decades have been kind to the Wolverines, but Meyer made it clear the team shouldn’t shy away from high expectations.

It’s been a disastrous season for Jim Harbaugh and company so far this season. Michigan sits at just 2-4 on the season and was forced to cancel its game against Ohio State due to COVID-19 issues.