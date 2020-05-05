Urban Meyer left Ohio State following the 2018 season, but the Buckeyes haven’t missed a beat under Ryan Day, on and off the field.

Ohio State won the Big Ten again in 2019, reaching the College Football Playoff in the process. Meanwhile, Day inked a top-five 2020 recruiting class and is in the process of compiling a blockbuster haul for 2021.

Currently, OSU has 17 verbal commitments for the 2021 class, including three five-stars and 11 four-stars. The Buckeyes have the top class in the country, and should wind up landing one of the best in program history, on paper.

Recently, Meyer sat down with 247Sports for an all-encompassing interview on college football in general and Ohio State in particular. He spoke extensively about his old program’s recruiting, which he has been following intently.

When it comes down to the Buckeyes’ 2021 class, Meyer has one word to describe it: legendary.

“Of course I followed it,” Meyer said. “And Ryan Day is elite. He’s got a really elite recruiting staff too. First of all, Mark Pantoni is the best in the business at what he does. He is that good. That’s no disrespect to Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. Those are the upper schools in general. Penn State and The Team Up North are right there. But the separation is really starting to grow, and the quality of player that Ohio State is recruiting is phenomenal. This is a legendary class. I follow it very closely and you just have to give great credit. Credit goes to the head coach. But it also goes to an incredible support staff.”

.@CoachUrbanMeyer broke down why @ryandaytime and @OhioStateFB are dominating the Big Ten in recruiting. See our entire Social Distance series interview with Coach Meyer ⬇️https://t.co/MqkETh6v5L pic.twitter.com/udJh2DPXXk — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 4, 2020

Out of the schools Meyer named, only Clemson’s 2021 class is comparable to OSU’s as of now. There’s a lot of time left though before signing day.

You can watch Meyer’s full interview with 247Sports below.

[ 247 Sports ]