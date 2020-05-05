The Spun

Urban Meyer Has One Word To Describe Ohio State’s 2021 Recruiting Class

A closeup of Urban Meyer during an Ohio State Buckeyes press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes answers a question during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer left Ohio State following the 2018 season, but the Buckeyes haven’t missed a beat under Ryan Day, on and off the field.

Ohio State won the Big Ten again in 2019, reaching the College Football Playoff in the process. Meanwhile, Day inked a top-five 2020 recruiting class and is in the process of compiling a blockbuster haul for 2021.

Currently, OSU has 17 verbal commitments for the 2021 class, including three five-stars and 11 four-stars. The Buckeyes have the top class in the country, and should wind up landing one of the best in program history, on paper.

Recently, Meyer sat down with 247Sports for an all-encompassing interview on college football in general and Ohio State in particular.  He spoke extensively about his old program’s recruiting, which he has been following intently.

When it comes down to the Buckeyes’ 2021 class, Meyer has one word to describe it: legendary.

“Of course I followed it,” Meyer said. “And Ryan Day is elite. He’s got a really elite recruiting staff too. First of all, Mark Pantoni is the best in the business at what he does. He is that good. That’s no disrespect to Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. Those are the upper schools in general. Penn State and The Team Up North are right there. But the separation is really starting to grow, and the quality of player that Ohio State is recruiting is phenomenal. This is a legendary class. I follow it very closely and you just have to give great credit. Credit goes to the head coach. But it also goes to an incredible support staff.”

Out of the schools Meyer named, only Clemson’s 2021 class is comparable to OSU’s as of now. There’s a lot of time left though before signing day.

You can watch Meyer’s full interview with 247Sports below.

[ 247 Sports ]

