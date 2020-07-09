Urban Meyer On Having Spring College Football: ‘No Chance’

Over the past few weeks, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has become increasingly more worried about the 2020 college football season.

He’s not alone. Analysts from around the country have been floating the potential of the college football season being pushed to the spring.

Playing football in the spring brings its own challenges, though. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer opened up about those challenges during Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff this week.

Meyer suggested there is “no chance” to pull off a spring season and then have players back on the field in the fall.

“When you play a long season and when you get to spring practice,” Meyer said on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff. “When you play 2,000 competitive reps, your body is not ready for contact in three months or two months. It’s not. I would not put those players in harm’s way.”

“You talk about student-athlete welfare,” Meyer continued, via Eleven Warriors, “no chance. You’re not doing that.”

The former Ohio State head coach suggested elite players like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields should sit out if the season moves to the spring.

“If I’m Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields or [Chris] Olave, some of these high, high draft picks, I’m not playing,” Meyer said. “I’m getting to go make some money and go earn a living and support my family.”

We’ll have to wait and see what the college football season will look like.