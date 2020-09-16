Urban Meyer Praises 3 Big Ten Coaches Following Today’s News

A lot of people had a hand in getting the Big Ten to reverse its decision on the 2020 season and move forward with playing. But Urban Meyer feels that three coaches stood out from the crowd.

Appearing on the Big Ten Network today, Meyer had praise for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Penn State’s James Franklin. Meyer applauded them for continuing to advocate for the Big Ten to change course because they felt it was the wrong decision. He also praised the fact that they stayed respectful during that time.

“When someone tells you, ‘we’re not going to do this,’ if you in your heart believe that’s not right, keep swinging,” Meyer said. “Be respectful, but keep swinging…”

“I think it was the prototype for how to try to go get something changed that everyone felt was not right,” he added. “They kept swinging.”

Higher ups at Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State all played a role in making the Big Ten reverse course. And there’s plenty of praise to go around.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields has been hailed for his efforts in the #WeWantToPlay movement. President Donald Trump has taken some credit for it as well.

There were, of course, some well-known hiccups along the way. The Big Ten leadership may never have the full trust of its members moving forward.

But for the rest of us, there’s finally some Big Ten college football to look forward to.