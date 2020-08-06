Urban Meyer Ranked His 4 Favorite Plays As Ohio State Coach

Urban Meyer’s seven years at Ohio State was one of the best periods of sustained excellence in the program’s history.

That seven-year tenure included some all-time great plays, but a few stand out from the crowd. In a recent feature for the Big Ten Network, Meyer revealed his four favorite plays at Ohio State.

Coming in at fourth was Joey Bosa’s game-sealing sack against Penn State in 2014. With Ohio State leading 31-24 at Beaver Stadium in double-OT, Bosa dropped Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg on the final play of the game to secure the win.

At third was the blocked punt returned for a touchdown against Michigan in 2018. In Meyer’s final regular season game as a coach, his Buckeyes thrashed the Wolverines in a 62-39 win. Of the many highlights in that game, it was Sevyn Banks returning a punt blocked by teammate Chris Olave and taking it to the house in the third quarter.

Number two was Curtis Samuel’s legendary 15-yard overtime touchdown against Michigan in 2016. Enough said.

And the number one play on Meyer’s list? Ezekiel Elliott’s 85-yard touchdown run against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl that all but sealed the win for the Buckeyes. They would go on to beat Oregon to win the national championship.

Truth: @CoachUrbanMeyer saw no shortage of memorable plays on the @OhioStateFB sideline. He ranked his favorite ones for us ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/AMsKh7cZY3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 6, 2020

It’s a solid list of all-time great plays, not just for Meyer but for the entire Buckeyes football program.

What are your favorite plays of the Urban Meyer era at Ohio State?