Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State Football’s 3-0 Start

After Ohio State’s dominant win over Rutgers on Saturday night, former Buckeyes’ head coach Urban Meyer weighed in about the team’s early success with a short tweet.

The statement played on a old axiom of Meyer’s. When he coached in Columbus, he would often say “the best thing about about being 1-0, is the chance to be 2-0. The best thing about being 2-0, is the chance to be 3-0,” and so on.

After Ohio State notched their third win of the 2020 campaign this weekend, Meyer’s tweet naturally played up his classic message.

“The best thing about 3-0….” Meyer tweeted early on Sunday.

The best thing about 3-0… — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) November 8, 2020

Urban Meyer has plenty of reasons to stay optimistic. After No. 4 Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 Clemson, Ohio State is very likely to moved into the No. 2 spot thanks to an easy victory.

The Buckeyes looked confident and collected on Saturday night on their way to 49-27 win over the Scarlett Knights. Quarterback Justin Fields continued to boost his Heisman trophy résumé with another stellar performance. Fields scored four total touchdowns in the first half of Saturday’s contest and finished with 314 yards through the air. Through three games, the junior has completed 73 of his 82 passes for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also scored twice on the ground, bringing his touchdown total to 13.

Looking at the remainder of Ohio State’s schedule, an undefeated regular season is absolutely on the table. The only ranked team that the Buckeyes currently have left on the docket is an upstart Indiana Hoosiers program. Fields and Ryan Day will likely have to face a ranked team in the conference’s West division in the Big Ten Championship game, but should dispose of whichever team that might be with ease.

For now, Meyer will take the win and look forward to the Buckeyes next chance to get into the win column.

Ohio State has a chance to move to 4-0 next week against Maryland.