Urban Meyer Reacts To The Bears Drafting Justin Fields

Quarterback Justin Fields never played for Urban Meyer at Ohio State, but the two are still deeply connected.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to hear Meyer say he was rooting for Fields during last week’s NFL Draft. Fields was chosen with the 11th overall pick when the Chicago Bears traded up to select the former Buckeye star.

In an interview with WSYX’s Clay Hall, Meyer revealed he has spoken with Fields a lot recently, even after he was picked by the Bears.

“I talked a lot to Justin,” Meyer said. “I actually texted him after the draft. My heart was pulling so hard for him because, obviously, there’s the fact I’m a Buckeye. My son-in-law (Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis) coached him. Ryan Day, who I think the world of, brought him in here and look at the two years he had.

“And then I started hearing negativity, and I couldn’t even — I even called a few people and said, ‘What are you talking about? That’s not true.’ But the fact what he did, when the Big Ten said, ‘Stand down. Season’s over.’ He said, ‘No, it’s not.’ And he did it the right way — with class and great leadership — and I’ll always admire him for that.”

Fields, who starred for two seasons at OSU after transferring in from Georgia after the 2018 campaign, was the fourth quarterback taken in the first round last Thursday.

He finished his career in Columbus with 5,373 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and only nine interceptions in 22 games, adding 867 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground.

Fields will begin his NFL career attempting to unseat veteran Andy Dalton as the Bears’ starting QB.