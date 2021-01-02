Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State Beating Clemson

The last Ohio State head coach to lead his team to the national title is former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer.

However, he might be knocked off of that pedestal pretty soon. Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are headed to the national title against Alabama after dominating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Ohio State took down Clemson by a final score of 49-21. The Tigers took a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, but it was all Buckeyes after that and now Ohio State will play for a national title.

Following the win over Clemson, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reacted to his former team’s win.

“Best thing about 7-0…” the coach tweeted.

Best thing about 7-0… — Urban ❌eyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) January 2, 2021

It’s a message Meyer tweets out after every Ohio State win.

With the way the Buckeyes played tonight, he’ll be tweeting about going 8-0 and winning the national title pretty soon.

Alabama will give the Buckeyes everything they can handle and then some. Then again, Clemson was supposed to provide more of a challenge as well.

At the end of the day, Ohio State was just the better team at every level.