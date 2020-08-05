Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan News

Not surprisingly, Urban Meyer has weighed in on the latest scheduling news regarding this year’s Ohio State-Michigan game.

For the first time since 1942, Ohio State and Michigan will not be playing each other to close out the regular season. The Big Ten announced its 2020 schedule earlier this morning, and the Buckeyes and Wolverines will be meeting on October 24 instead.

By moving “The Game” up, the Big Ten is hoping it will increase the likelihood it gets played amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it is bittersweet seeing the date changed.

In an interview on Big Ten Network today, Meyer called it “heartbreaking” that Ohio State-Michigan will not be played in the season’s final week, but acknowledged that player safety, adaptability and sacrifice are more important.

Urban Meyer doesn't like the idea of playing Michigan in October, but he's a realist. pic.twitter.com/sRs1ueVNE0 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 5, 2020

As for Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields, well he made it clear on Tuesday that he doesn’t care when OSU plays Michigan, he just wants to hand them another blowout loss.

“I don’t care when we play “That Team Up North,” Fields told reporters. “I just want to play them and beat the brakes off them.”

Ohio State has beaten Michigan the last eight years, with the Wolverines’ last win over the Buckeyes coming in 2011.