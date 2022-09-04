Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Urban Meyer the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs his wife Shelley Meyer on the field after 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night.

Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw.

Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on Twitter tonight:

"Best thing about 1-0….," he said.

Ohio State was arguably at its best with Urban Meyer at the helm. Ryan Day, Meyer's successor, is still trying to win his first national championship as a head coach. Saturday night was a good start.

The Buckeyes defense appears much improved from last season's unit. As long as the offense continues to improve, they should be back in the playoff at season's end, but there's still plenty of season left to be played.

Meyer, meanwhile, will no doubt keep watching his Buckeyes the rest of the season.