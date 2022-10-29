Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Penn State

PISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes coaches on the sidelines during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

It wasn't easy, but Ohio State wore out Penn State in the fourth quarter to improve its record to 8-0.

Ohio State was trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter. However, Penn State's lead didn't last very long.

The Buckeyes managed to score 28 points in the final 15 minutes of the game. TreVeyon Henderson swung momentum in their favor with a 41-yard touchdown run. On the following drive, C.J. Stroud completed a touchdown pass to Cade Stover.

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau put a bow on this game by intercepting Sean Clifford's pass and returning it for as touchdown with under three minutes remaining. He had one of the best individual performances we've ever seen from a defensive lineman.

Shortly after Tuimoloau picked off Clifford, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer tweeted, "Best thing about 8-0..."

It's apparent that Meyer still enjoys watching his former team play on Saturdays.

Next up for Ohio State is a matchup against Northwestern. That game will take place at Ryan Field.

At this point, Ohio State is on track to be undefeated heading into its regular season finale against Michigan.