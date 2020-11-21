Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State’s Performance Today

The Ohio State Buckeyes entered Saturday afternoon with a fight on their hands against the Indiana Hoosiers.

After jumping out to a 28-7 halftime lead, Indiana outscored Ohio State 28-14 in the second half and had a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, that attempt came up just short.

On the other hand, that’s great news for the Buckeyes, who moved to 4-0 with the win. Following the 42-35 victory, Los Angeles Lakers star and Ohio native LeBron James sent a message to the Buckeyes.

“As Coach Urban Meyer would say. The best thing about 4-0 is…” Well, Meyer saw that message from LeBron and added to it.

“The King has spoken,” Meyer said on Twitter.

The King has spoken. https://t.co/5t16DWVx16 — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) November 21, 2020

While Meyer is happy with the result, if the was the coach of this Ohio State team he would probably have plenty of criticism to make.

Star quarterback Justin Fields struggled for the first time this season, throwing three interceptions. After not throwing a pick all season, he had two in the first quarter and added another in the second half.

In the end, a win is a win and now Ohio State sits as the lone undefeated team in the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes are well on their way to a conference title and perhaps another shot at the College Football Playoff.