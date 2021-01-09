Urban Meyer Reportedly “Assembling A Coaching Staff”

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is reportedly taking the next step in becoming an NFL head coach.

Over the past few weeks, Meyer has been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars opening. In fact, some reports have indicated the job is Meyer’s if he wants it.

On Friday, the longtime college football coach met with Jaguars owner Shad Khan. That meeting apparently went well, but wasn’t the first time these two have spoken in recent weeks.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there has been “regular communication” between Meyer and Khan. So much so that the former Buckeyes coach is already building a coaching staff.

“Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer has been assembling a coaching staff, including some assistants from the college ranks, should he decide to become the Jaguars’ next HC, per league sources,” Schefter reported on Saturday.

Of course, this should come as no surprise. Whenever a head coaching candidate interviews for a job, they are asked who will be a part of their coaching staff.

For Meyer, though, it shows that he’s serious about making the leap from the college ranks to the NFL – finally. Several teams have expressed interest in Meyer over the years, but weren’t able to pry him away from Ohio State.

After two years away from the sideline, Meyer could finally be making his return.