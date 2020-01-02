Urban Meyer Reportedly Has The “Itch” To Coach Again

Late December through early February is loaded with marquee football games – both in college and the pros. The loaded slate of games during this time brings out a fan in everyone.

For Urban Meyer, it’s brought about “that itch” to return to coaching, according to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske.

The former Ohio State head coach surprisingly announced his retirement last year, giving the charge to current Buckeye coach Ryan Day. Even then, most believed Meyer would one day return to coaching.

The NFL remains a legitimate possibility for Meyer – who clearly can’t stay away from the game for much longer. College football, of course, also remains available.

One person who has spoken to Urban Meyer in recent weeks says that Meyer now has "that itch" to return to coaching. He's likely to consider any NFL head coaching offers and probably is not a candidate for the Redskins' front office. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 2, 2020

Meyer has always been a terrific recruiter and motivator. He spent a large portion of his collegiate coaching career helping his players become better men and athletes, both on and off the field. Many question how well his greatest coaching strengths would translate to professional football.

Not Kirk Herbstreit, though.

Urban would be successful in ANY coaching role. https://t.co/jAd3QJo0kh — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 2, 2020

Meyer’s done a terrific job working with Fox Sports as an analyst and key piece to the network’s college football pregame show. But even his analysis each and every week gave subtle hints of a possible return to coaching.

If Meyer truly is itching to get back into the coaching world, a move could made soon. The next few weeks will certainly be interesting.