Urban Meyer Reportedly Has The “Itch” To Coach Again

Urban Meyer on the sideline of Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl vs. USCGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches the action during the second half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Late December through early February is loaded with marquee football games – both in college and the pros. The loaded slate of games during this time brings out a fan in everyone.

For Urban Meyer, it’s brought about “that itch” to return to coaching, according to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske.

The former Ohio State head coach surprisingly announced his retirement last year, giving the charge to current Buckeye coach Ryan Day. Even then, most believed Meyer would one day return to coaching.

The NFL remains a legitimate possibility for Meyer – who clearly can’t stay away from the game for much longer. College football, of course, also remains available.

Meyer has always been a terrific recruiter and motivator. He spent a large portion of his collegiate coaching career helping his players become better men and athletes, both on and off the field. Many question how well his greatest coaching strengths would translate to professional football.

Not Kirk Herbstreit, though.

Meyer’s done a terrific job working with Fox Sports as an analyst and key piece to the network’s college football pregame show. But even his analysis each and every week gave subtle hints of a possible return to coaching.

If Meyer truly is itching to get back into the coaching world, a move could made soon. The next few weeks will certainly be interesting.


