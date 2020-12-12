The Spun

Urban Meyer Responds To Dabo Swinney’s Comment On Ohio State

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made headlines for his comment about the College Football Playoff.

Swinney suggested a six-win Ohio State team should not make the playoff. His comments came after the Big Ten re-worked its rules to allow the Buckeyes to play in the conference title game.

Well, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer heard those comments from Swinney. On Saturday morning, Meyer made it clear the playoff committee has one job: find the four best teams in the country.

“I think the job of the College Football Playoff committee is to find the four best teams in the country. There’s no doubt they’re one of the four best,” Meyer said of the Buckeyes.

Swinney suggested Ohio State shouldn’t make the playoff over several ACC and SEC teams that played a more thorough schedule.

“I just think there has to be some type of standard,” Swinney said. “I just think it would be – if I was on a committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I’m not on the committee. So it doesn’t really matter.”

Swinney might not believe it, but Ohio State is currently one of the four best teams in the country. If the Buckeyes take down Northwestern next weekend, they’ll be a virtual lock for the playoff.


