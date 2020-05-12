Urban Meyer Responds To Jim Harbaugh’s College Football Suggestion

Earlier this month, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh penned a letter to the world based on his suggestion on how to handle draft eligibility for college football players. His letter is part of an effort to “empower the student-athlete.”

Harbaugh’s main focus is on draft eligibility and keeping the option to return to school on the table – even for those that test the draft process. On Tuesday, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer gave his thoughts on Harbaugh’s suggestion.

“As much as I get challenged on whether or not I agree with Coach Harbaugh, I thought it was a great letter. I thought there were some great points in it,” Meyer said. “There is actually a group of coaches that have been having conversations about this. Anytime a player wants to test the market and become a professional athlete, go do it.”

It’d be tough to find the right way to make this work in the NCAA, but Meyer clearly believes in the idea of “If they want to go pro, go pro.”

"If they want to go pro, go pro."@CoachUrbanMeyer and @JoelKlatt respond to @CoachJim4UM's open letter to the NCAA concerning amateurism and address whether or not college football will return next season. pic.twitter.com/cW5T9rNTiS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 12, 2020

Meyer speaking out on this topic could help bring more attention to this topic.

As someone who has coached plenty of elite players over the course of his coaching career, Meyer knows which players are ready to take their talents to the next level.

He did mention there should be some caution in this though because players might be too eager to declare for the draft. Coaches would also have to monitor the number of scholarship players on their roster more than ever.

College football fans, what do you think about this suggestion?