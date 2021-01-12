Urban Meyer Reveals His Advice For Ohio State Tonight

The moment college football fans have been waiting for is finally here as Ohio State and Alabama face off in the national title game.

Alabama enters as the favorite, but Ohio State is used to winning as the underdog – at least in this playoff race. The Buckeyes blew out Clemson despite entering the game as a touchdown underdog.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer knows what it takes to defeat a favored Alabama team. He did so with the Buckeyes en route to their national title win five years ago.

He offered some advice to this year’s Ohio State team, via Saturday Tradition:

“I’m not sure they really need my advice after watching them last week against Clemson, but thinking about winning the game is a little bit overwhelming, especially facing such a talented team such as Alabama,” said Meyer. “It’s small victories along the way. “This is going to be all about stopping Alabama five times if you can…you can’t stop them every drive, you’re going to give up some points, but small victories along the way.”

Last week, Meyer offered similar advice on how to defeat Alabama. The Crimson Tide can’t be stopped completely, but slowing them down is key.

Meyer thinks the Buckeyes will. He predicted an Ohio State win.

“I’m going to pick the Buckeyes here,” Meyer said last week. “I think it’s going to be 38-35. Ohio State will come up with those four to five stops and this will be one of the classic national championship games in recent history.”

Alabama and Ohio State can be seen on ESPN.