Urban Meyer Reveals His Favorite National Title Win Phone Call

Urban Meyer has won three national championships at two different schools, so he knows a thing or two about congratulatory phone calls.

During a Q&A session with BTN on Monday, Meyer was asked about which congratulatory call or text message he remembered most from his championship runs.

Keep in mind, this is a man who has gotten calls from two different Presidents of the United States–George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“Those were incredible, but I’m a big-time golfer and when I was at Florida, Fred Ridley, who is now the chairman of Augusta, called me and said ‘Congratulations I’m bringing you to Augusta.’ That one was my favorite,” Meyer said.

You get a lot of congratulatory messages after winning a National Championship. 📲🏆 But which message stood out the most over the years for @CoachUrbanMeyer? pic.twitter.com/OnlTNe0v4K — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 11, 2021

Meyer is in Miami tonight to watch one of his old programs, Ohio State, try to win the national championship for the first time since 2014. Back then, a Meyer-led Buckeye team beat Alabama and Oregon on its way to the title.

This time around, Ryan Day and company have to get through the Crimson Tide second after thumping Clemson in the playoff semifinal. If they can do that, they’ll have survived two of the toughest tests in College Football Playoff history.

Kickoff for Alabama-Ohio State is set for just after 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.