Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line.

The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State has another thing it will be playing for: revenge. The Buckeyes were smoked by Michigan in Ann Arbor last year, ending their conference title and playoff hopes.

Former OSU head coach Urban Meyer was asked by Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo if revenge will be a factor in "The Game" this year.

"Oh, you're darned right," Meyer said.

"Is revenge a factor? Oh my gosh, is it a factor," he continued. "The fact Ohio State took one on the chin last year against the Wolverines, I'm not in that locker room, but I can imagine once that game ends in Maryland, it's rivalry week and there's a revenge factor."

This is the showdown that college football fans have been waiting the entire season for. Ohio State has probably been thinking about this game for a whole year after losing to Michigan in 2021.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will kick off at "high noon" ET Saturday on FOX.