Urban Meyer Says All Of His Great Players Had 1 Quality

Urban Meyer has coached some of the best players we’ve witnessed at the collegiate level, such as Ezekiel Elliott and Tim Tebow. Through years of experience, he’s learned what quality separates good players from great ones

With the NFL Draft just eight days away, Meyer shed some light on recruiting top talent and knowing what helps college athletes take their game to the next level.

“Those are the things you learn by being a multi-sport athlete,” Meyer said. “Competing is the No. 1 quality of every great athlete or coach.”

Meyer’s comments could apply to former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who used to play for Ohio State before entering the transfer portal. He showed this past season that he’s the ultimate competitor. Burrow grew up playing both basketball and football.

😤 @CoachUrbanMeyer knows the competitor in @Joe_Burrow10 will make him great at the next level pic.twitter.com/r8lJuGvNPK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 15, 2020

You don’t have to be a fan of Meyer, but there is no denying his ability to coach players at the highest level.

Several players who had experience under Meyer will hear their name called during the NFL Draft. This includes J.K. Dobbins, Malik Harrison, Jeff Okudah and Chase Young.

Will Meyer’s former players be able to have success in the NFL? We’ll have to wait until this fall to find out.