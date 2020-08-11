The Spun

Urban Meyer Says There’s ‘No Chance’ For Spring Football

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer on set.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are postponing the 2020 season with the mindset it can be played in the spring of 2021. Urban Meyer doesn’t think a spring season will actually happen, though.

Playing the college football season in the spring is going to be a logistical nightmare. College football’s best players – like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields – will be torn between playing or entering the 2021 NFL Draft. Another complicated aspect of a spring season would be the short turnaround from spring to a fall season.

If the Big Ten and Pac-12 intend to play in the spring, they would have to potentially start in late winter to make it plausible. No matter which way you spin it, Urban Meyer doesn’t think a spring season will happen.

The former Ohio State head coach thinks there’s “no chance” a spring season happens. It’d be cruel to ask student-athletes to compete in two full seasons in one calendar year.

Meyer’s right. There are just too many complications with a spring season. Fortunately, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have plenty of time to figure it out – which may just lead to the cancellation of a spring 2021 season.

It’s been a devastating year of sports news in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are the first Power Five conferences to make the decision to cancel the fall sports season.

Will the three remaining Power Five conferences make similar decisions in coming weeks?


