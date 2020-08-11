Urban Meyer Says There’s ‘No Chance’ For Spring Football

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are postponing the 2020 season with the mindset it can be played in the spring of 2021. Urban Meyer doesn’t think a spring season will actually happen, though.

Playing the college football season in the spring is going to be a logistical nightmare. College football’s best players – like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields – will be torn between playing or entering the 2021 NFL Draft. Another complicated aspect of a spring season would be the short turnaround from spring to a fall season.

If the Big Ten and Pac-12 intend to play in the spring, they would have to potentially start in late winter to make it plausible. No matter which way you spin it, Urban Meyer doesn’t think a spring season will happen.

The former Ohio State head coach thinks there’s “no chance” a spring season happens. It’d be cruel to ask student-athletes to compete in two full seasons in one calendar year.

Urban Meyer on BTN now. Asked for his reaction to today's news, Meyer said “heartbreaking, devastation.” On the notion of playing spring football: “No chance.” Said it's unrealistic to ask players to play two seasons within one calendar year. “I really don't see that happening.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 11, 2020

Meyer’s right. There are just too many complications with a spring season. Fortunately, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have plenty of time to figure it out – which may just lead to the cancellation of a spring 2021 season.

It’s been a devastating year of sports news in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are the first Power Five conferences to make the decision to cancel the fall sports season.

Will the three remaining Power Five conferences make similar decisions in coming weeks?