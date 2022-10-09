Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it.

When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now.

Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing.

Meyer followed it up with his traditional, "Best thing about 6-0."

What's the best thing about being 6-0? The opportunity to go 7-0, 8-0 and so on.

Urban Meyer clearly misses his days with the Buckeyes, but seems to be enjoying his role as an analyst at FOX.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is playing like the best team in the country right now, but the schedule gets much tougher in the coming weeks.

The Buckeyes host Iowa next Saturday before a massive conference game against the Nittany Lions of Penn State.

As long as Ohio State keeps winning football games Urban Meyer is going to keep tweeting on Saturday nights.