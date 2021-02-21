Urban Meyer Sends Message To The Ohio State Basketball Team

Urban Meyer may not be at Ohio State anymore, but when the Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines, you can bet which team he’ll be pulling for. That goes for the Ohio State basketball team too.

Taking to Twitter ahead of Sunday’s Big Ten basketball matchup between the two arch-rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach had a message for the Buckeyes. He declared that Buckeye Nation has their backs.

“Go Bucks. Beat that team up north,” Meyer tweeted. “Buckeye Nation has your back!!!”

It wasn’t just Meyer either. Current Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day similarly took to Twitter with the message “It’s Ti(x)e for War!!! Beat #TTUN”

Go Bucks. Beat that team up north. Buckeye Nation has your back!!! https://t.co/pN2rJHkxgM — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) February 21, 2021

The excitement in Columbus is almost palpable. The margin in ESPN’s BPI is very thin, but offers a slight edge to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State basketball boast the No. 4 ranking in the country, while Michigan is No. 3 in the nation. The two rivals own a combined record of 33-5 and are both virtual locks to make the NCAA Tournament.

But this will be the only meeting between the two Big Ten juggernauts. Whoever wins could jump into the top-2, and will likely be the favorite in the Big Ten Tournament next month.

It all hinges on today’s game, which will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

The game will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST from the Value City Arena in Columbus.