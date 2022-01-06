The Spun

Urban Meyer Shares New Details On Former Player’s Allegations

Urban Meyer on the sideline of Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl vs. USCGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches the action during the second half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This past Saturday, former defensive back Marcus Williamson accused Urban Meyer of using a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate Ohio State’s “no hoodie indoors” policy. At first, Meyer said that incident never happened.

In a recent interview, Meyer changed his stance on this incident. He’s now claiming he was unaware of the presentation until after he spoke to former Ohio State defensive back Tyvis Powell.

“I didn’t know about it until one hour ago, until after talking to [Powell],” Meyer told The Columbus Dispatch. “I wasn’t there [in the meeting]. None of the coaches were present. It was a support staffer who was in error and apologized.”

This response is awfully different from the one Meyer gave author Jeff Snook.

“Our team rule was not hats or hoodies or sunglasses of any kind but only in team meetings, just so we could see their eyes and make sure they were paying attention and not asleep,” Meyer told Snook. “We did not, and never would show a picture of Trayvon Martin. My gosh, no.

“That is absolutely false and you can check with any other player on my teams during that time to confirm what I am saying. Other players know what he is saying is false. I would never do that. He is crossing the line here. It seems people are just piling on now. But that never happened.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Williamson responds to Meyer’s latest comments.

