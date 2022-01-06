Urban Meyer Shares New Details On Former Player’s Allegations

This past Saturday, former defensive back Marcus Williamson accused Urban Meyer of using a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate Ohio State’s “no hoodie indoors” policy. At first, Meyer said that incident never happened.

In a recent interview, Meyer changed his stance on this incident. He’s now claiming he was unaware of the presentation until after he spoke to former Ohio State defensive back Tyvis Powell.

“I didn’t know about it until one hour ago, until after talking to [Powell],” Meyer told The Columbus Dispatch. “I wasn’t there [in the meeting]. None of the coaches were present. It was a support staffer who was in error and apologized.”

Urban Meyer confirms OSU support staffer used Trayvon Martin 'hoodie" photo during freshman orientation. "I wasn't there," Meyer said. https://t.co/hB2k0gEp1A via @DispatchAlerts — Rob Oller (@rollerCD) January 4, 2022

This response is awfully different from the one Meyer gave author Jeff Snook.

“Our team rule was not hats or hoodies or sunglasses of any kind but only in team meetings, just so we could see their eyes and make sure they were paying attention and not asleep,” Meyer told Snook. “We did not, and never would show a picture of Trayvon Martin. My gosh, no.

“That is absolutely false and you can check with any other player on my teams during that time to confirm what I am saying. Other players know what he is saying is false. I would never do that. He is crossing the line here. It seems people are just piling on now. But that never happened.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Williamson responds to Meyer’s latest comments.