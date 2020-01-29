Urban Meyer Shares Heartfelt Message About Kobe Bryant

As we’ve seen in the last couple of days since his death, Kobe Bryant’s impact went beyond the game of basketball. We’ve seen many football players and coaches share what Kobe meant to them.

Urban Meyer is the latest to do so. Meyer recently met Bryant at a Los Angeles Lakers game, but he used the all-time NBA great as an inspiration long before that happened.

Today, Meyer tweeted a tribute to Bryant, including a photo of the two speaking at the Staples Center.

Elite warrior. I have always used you as an example of a great leader and competitor for all of my teams over the years. Was honored to finally meet you a few weeks ago. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Kobe.

Like Meyer, Bryant was one of the biggest winners in his field. The conversation between the two must have been fascinating to listen to.

Three days and countless written posts later, Kobe’s death still doesn’t seem real.

It might be a while until it ever does, if it ever does.