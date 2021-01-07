Urban Meyer Shares His Thoughts On Alabama vs. Ohio State

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about facing Nick Saban when the stakes are high. He did so multiple occasions as a head coach, and has been watching Alabama and his former Ohio State team carefully this season.

Ahead of the national title game between the two teams, Meyer has some thoughts on how it will play out. Appearing on Breaking the Huddle, Meyer said that the fundamentals will be vital. But he believes that in a high-scoring game, Ohio State might have the advantage.

“They win the game because of fundamentals, great players, great technique and working your tendencies,” Meyer said, via 247Sports. “Clemson was more of a ‘we’re going to disrupt you, be all over the place, create a bunch of different looks for you. Alabama is going to line up and play. They disguise a little bit, but not a lot. So it’s going to be a much different game.

“I think Ohio State is going to score some points. I saw Florida do it, I saw Ole Miss do it and I think Ohio State is better than those two teams offensively.”

Urban Meyer predicts a high-scoring affair for Monday night's national championship game:https://t.co/tuiPRcUvf6 pic.twitter.com/oKVZ9KxJrZ — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 7, 2021

Alabama and Ohio State are both averaging over 43 points per game and have a combined three Heisman Trophy finalists and one winner between them.

But while Alabama’s offense was somewhat held in check by Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, Ohio State’s torched Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

That said, they both have superb defenses. The one that manages to actually play to its averages should be the one that comes out on top.

Will the College Football Playoff National Championship Game be as high-scoring as Urban Meyer thinks it will?