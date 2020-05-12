Urban Meyer Shares What He’s Hearing About College Football

Everyone’s voicing their opinion regarding the 2020 college football season these days. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is the latest to share his thoughts on the upcoming season.

The COVID-19 outbreak has left the NCAA a bit puzzled. Mark Emmert made the crucial decision to cancel the remainder of winter and spring sports earlier this year.

The start of the 2020 college football season remains a few months away, though. The NCAA still has plenty of time to make a decision on the football season this year.

But based on what Meyer is hearing, college football will be played. The former Ohio State head coach is very confident about the upcoming season.

“I’ve had many many conversations — there will be football [in 2020],” Meyer said in response to Joel Klatt’s thoughts on the 2020 season, via Saturday Down South. “And there are certain areas of the country that have not been impacted by the C virus and so they will play football. I’ve talked to enough people that they’re adamant that this will happen, and what that’s going to look like, to be determined, but they’ll be playing, there’ll be football this fall.”

Meyer’s about as dialed in as any analyst can get. If he’s hearing football will be played in the fall, then he’s probably right – at least we hope he is.

College football will have a tougher time than the NFL in regards to playing the upcoming season. But conferences are already working around the clock to come up with solutions.

For now, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding college football being played sometime in 2020.