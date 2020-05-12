The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer Shares What He’s Hearing About College Football

A closeup of Urban Meyer during an Ohio State Buckeyes press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes answers a question during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Everyone’s voicing their opinion regarding the 2020 college football season these days. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is the latest to share his thoughts on the upcoming season.

The COVID-19 outbreak has left the NCAA a bit puzzled. Mark Emmert made the crucial decision to cancel the remainder of winter and spring sports earlier this year.

The start of the 2020 college football season remains a few months away, though. The NCAA still has plenty of time to make a decision on the football season this year.

But based on what Meyer is hearing, college football will be played. The former Ohio State head coach is very confident about the upcoming season.

“I’ve had many many conversations — there will be football [in 2020],” Meyer said in response to Joel Klatt’s thoughts on the 2020 season, via Saturday Down South. “And there are certain areas of the country that have not been impacted by the C virus and so they will play football. I’ve talked to enough people that they’re adamant that this will happen, and what that’s going to look like, to be determined, but they’ll be playing, there’ll be football this fall.”

Meyer’s about as dialed in as any analyst can get. If he’s hearing football will be played in the fall, then he’s probably right – at least we hope he is.

College football will have a tougher time than the NFL in regards to playing the upcoming season. But conferences are already working around the clock to come up with solutions.

For now, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding college football being played sometime in 2020.

Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.