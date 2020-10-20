Urban Meyer Shares What He’s Hearing About Justin Fields This Season

Justin Fields was impressive in his first season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, but Urban Meyer thinks the onetime five-star recruit is capable of even more.

Last night, Meyer appeared on Big Ten Network to discuss the upcoming season and his former program. One of the topics was where Fields, who threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, had to improve as a player this offseason.

“It was throwing, believe or not. He came in as a dual-threat quarterback — he was a runner that threw very well,” Meyer said. “Now, he is a quarterback that just happens to be Braxton Miller fast, is as electric of a runner as Braxton was. That’s what I’m hearing. That’s what I saw.

“He’s a little thicker than Braxton. What you have, if it’s even possible, is a Braxton Miller athlete that throws like a Dwayne Haskins. And if that’s possible, you’re talking about arguably — you know, I know Trevor Lawrence is there and (tight end) Kyle Pitts from Florida who I personally think is the best non-quarterback player in America — you’re talking about the best player in America. If he can actually do what I’m hearing he can do, there’s no stopping this guy.”

Ohio State fans should be salivating at the thought of a Haskins/Miller hybrid. That’s a combination of two of the best quarterbacks in recent Buckeye history.

Fields and Ohio State will open up their 2020 season this Saturday against Nebraska. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX.

While Trevor Lawrence may have gotten a head start in the race for the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields will get a chance to start making up ground this weekend.