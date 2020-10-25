Urban Meyer Sums Up Ohio State’s Win Over Nebraska

Ohio State got its 2020 season off to a strong start yesterday, and former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer was there to see it happen.

Meyer was at Ohio Stadium as part of FOX’s studio show. Ohio State’s 52-17 win over Nebraska was the showcase game for FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

As part of his postgame analysis, Meyer detailed what he considered to be a “perfect game” when he was coaching the Buckeyes. The criteria for a “perfect game” is no penalties, no turnovers, 250 rushing yards and 250 passing yards.

Well, Ohio State only had three penalties and one turnover while racking up 215 rushing yards and 276 yards through the air.

“I know it wasn’t perfect. Pretty darn close, though,” Meyer said.

It is tough to hit all of the benchmarks Meyer outlined above. However, with the amount of talent on this Ohio State team, they have a shot to reach at least a couple of those goals every time they take the field.

The Buckeyes will get another opportunity to play a “perfect game” next Saturday night when they travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance.