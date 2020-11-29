Urban Meyer Sums Up What Makes Dan Mullen, Ryan Day Great

Florida’s Dan Mullen and Ohio State’s Ryan Day have sustained two of the best college football programs in the country in 2020. Both teams find themselves in the Top 10 in the country thanks to the two head coaches.

College football analyst Urban Meyer complimented both Mullen and Day, particularly for their creative offensive gameplans. In today’s style of football, a potent offense is critically important to be successful.

On the newest episode of “The Best Fridays in Football Podcast,” Meyer praised Mullen and Day, calling them “next level” coaches.

“Dan Mullen, that was what attracted me to Dan when he became my GA and I offered him a job at Bowling Green,” Meyer said. “His football acumen was off the charts. He understood space, he understood leverage. When you say football acumen, you’re not necessarily talking about plays, you’re also talking about the fundamentals of the game. I always talk about the spread offense which is all about numbers and all about leverage. If you understand those things, you can visualize the game. Dan was exceptional from the first time I met him. We grew together in the spread offense concept. I think him and Ryan Day ironically are from five miles apart in New Hampshire and Chip Kelly is too, another guy with great football acumen.. But Dan Mullen and Ryan Day are next level, offensive minded football coaches.”

Anytime, Meyer pays forward a compliment, it’s best to take it.

The Ohio State and Florida offenses are simply electric. Both programs boast Heisman-caliber quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Kyle Trask. Day and Mullen have surrounded those two stars with speed and talent on the outside, allowing for each offense to dominate opposing defenses.

The Buckeyes and the Gators both have high hopes of a College Football Playoff berth this year. Although it’s unclear if either will make the postseason tournament, Day and Mullen have established themselves as mainstays at the two programs.