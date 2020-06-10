Urban Meyer Trolls Michigan Fans With Latest Tweet

Last fall, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer announced he was opening a restaurant in Dayton, Ohio.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Meyer’s restaurant unless it took a few shots at the Team Up North. Over the past few months, Urban’s Pint House has taken numerous jabs at Meyer’s longtime rival.

Meyer’s restaurant serves a “7-0” beer that celebrates his undefeated record against the Michigan Wolverines. Not long after the restaurant opened, Meyer’s wife, Shelley, made a notable change to one of the restaurant’s signs.

On Wednesday morning, the former Buckeyes head coach took yet another shot at the Wolverines. Meyer announced plans to open the restaurant this weekend, with certain restrictions.

He posted four photos, showing the restaurant’s dedication to maintaining social distancing. In the second photo, Meyer’s restaurant claims “sanitation is our main priority.”

The photo shows Michigan’s “M” getting cleaned up.

Doors open 4 p.m. tomorrow @UrbansPintHouse! Join us this Friday and Saturday for live music beginning at 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/G1LdATESmM — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) June 10, 2020

Meyer had no trouble with Michigan during his time as Ohio State’s head coach. He ended his career with a perfect record against the Wolverines.

Even his understudy, Ryan Day, hasn’t had any trouble with Michigan – well, at least not in his first season. The Buckeyes dominated the Wolverines in 2019, even though Michigan entered the 2019 season as the favorite.

Ohio State has won eight-straight against Michigan and will likely be favored once again when the 2020 season kicks off.

Can the Wolverines finally end the skid?