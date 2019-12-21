Urban Meyer Unveils His College Football Playoff Predictions

The College Football Playoff kicks off one week from today. The four best teams in the country are set to battle it out for the right to play in the title game.

LSU enters as a heavy favorite against an undermanned Oklahoma program that saw three players receive suspensions before the game. Meanwhile, in what could be the Game of the Year, Ohio State faces off against Clemson in a rematch of the 2016 playoff semifinal.

Before the games kick off, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer revealed his predictions for the playoff.

“I’m saying Ohio State vs. LSU in the national championship game. I think Ohio State has the most talented roster,” Meyer said.

“[Clemson] will be the fastest, most athletic team they’ve faced all year. I’ve watched film and actually watched film with some of the coaches, they’re very impressive – especially the offensive skill of Clemson. I think this will be a very good game, but I pick Ohio State. And I’m going LSU, I think LSU is just too much for Oklahoma – especially with the suspensions.”

Joel Klatt seconded Meyer’s picks, selecting LSU and Ohio State as the teams to advance to the title game.

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart played contrarian – in part – by picking Clemson over Ohio State. He’s still rolling with LSU over Oklahoma, though.