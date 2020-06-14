Urban Meyer Was Asked To Pick Between Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence

In last year’s Fiesta Bowl, Urban Meyer watched as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields did battle in one of the most exciting College Football Playoff games of the past few years.

But in a recent quarterback ranking that surprised Ohio State fans, Meyer picked Lawrence over Fields as the better QB. Perhaps hoping to avoid the wrath of Buckeye Nation, Meyer took to the airwaves this weekend to clarify that ranking.

In an interview with ABC6, Meyer explained that he didn’t necessarily “pick” Lawrence as the better overall QB. Rather, he feels that the experience Lawrence has gives him an edge.

“I really didn’t (pick Lawrence),” Meyer said. “They are very close. I think because Lawrence is a two-year starter and Justin has had just the one-year might be a little difference there.”

Meyer went on to compliment Fields as “an elite thrower,” and feels that his arm and athletic ability will get him over the top.

“Make no mistake Justin is not a good thrower, he’s an elite thrower and then you throw in the rest of the athletic package and you’ve got a player,” he added.

“I put Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 for one reason: he played one more year, that was it.”@CoachUrbanMeyer gives his Preseason Top 5 QBs and explains why he puts the Clemson QB ahead of Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/Q0QnAvPExY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 3, 2020

The Ohio State sophomore went 12-0 in the regular season this past year, throwing 37 touchdowns with only one interception in the process. After adding another three touchdowns in a Big Ten title game win over Wisconsin, he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

2020 will be a big year for Fields, who in all likelihood will go to the NFL afterwards.

By the looks of things, Meyer believes Fields will meet or even exceed those expectations.