Urban Meyer, Wife Shelley Have Sold Their Columbus Home

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year – and we can’t really blame you if you have – you know that former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is off to the NFL.

He agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, the Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft – which just so happens to house a generational quarterback talent in Trevor Lawrence.

The stars aligned for Meyer to make his first jump to the NFL. He’ll have his hands full with a roster that won just one game during the entire 2020 season before going on a 15-game losing streak.

He’ll have one less thing to worry about, though. Earlier this week, Meyer and his wife Shelley reportedly sold their Columbus home.

The Meyers sold the house, on Dunsinane Drive in Muirfield Village, for $1.75 million to a couple. Interestingly, that couple also owns the home of former Ohio State football coach Luke Fickellhttps://t.co/zQ1eV4B66F — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) April 28, 2021

The Columbus Dispatch revealed that the couple who bought the home from the Meyer’s also bought the house of former Ohio State assistant (and interim) coach Luke Fickell.

“The Meyers’ home, which was not listed, was purchased by Clark and Dixie May,” the Dispatch noted. “The couple three years ago purchased the former Ginger Place home of Luke Fickell after Fickell left central Ohio to become coach of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team.”

Meyer, meanwhile, is busy preparing for the NFL draft, which kicks off in just over 24 hours.