Officiating is once again a major controversy for tonight’s PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The Clemson Tigers have been a major beneficiary of some horrendous calls. One could argue the only way Dabo Swinney’s Tigers are sticking around is due to several extremely questionable referee decisions.

Ohio State quickly captured the game’s momentum after a tremendous 16-0 start. But Clemson responded with a touchdown run from Travis Etienne late in the second quarter.

The only reason Etienne and the Tigers continued their scoring drive in the first place was due to questionable targeting and pass interference penalties.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s daughter, Nicki, doesn’t approve of tonight’s semi-final officiating.

Touchdown, Refs. AWFUL. — Nicki Meyer Dennis (@Nicki_07) December 29, 2019

Most agree with you, Nicki. The officiating has taken the momentum from the Buckeyes and have literally given it to the Tigers.

The top hit is targeting. The bottom hit is tackle football. #OSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/mDY90tfsNZ — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) December 29, 2019

Moments after Etienne’s touchdown run, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence used a big time burst to explode for a 67-yard touchdown to make it a 16-14 OSU lead just before halftime. There were no officiating blunders on the TD run. But once again, it goes to show how momentum plays a part in big time games.

The Buckeyes have to bounce back quickly and regain the momentum before Clemson has an opportunity to take the lead. We’ll see if Ohio State is able to do so.

You can catch the rest of Ohio State-Clemson on ESPN.