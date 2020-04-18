Urban, Shelley Meyer Send Message To Buckeye Nation

Former Ohio State Urban Meyer hasn’t lost contact with Buckeye Nation since his resignation in 2018. The coaching legend sent a message to Buckeyes fans on Saturday morning.

In light of the current global pandemic, Urban took an opportunity to thank service workers during this time of crisis.

“Hi Buckeye Nation,” Meyer said, via Twitter. “It’s coach and Shelley and we just wanted to say hello to you and also, as I’ve told our team many, many times over the years, that heroes come at very little expense nowadays. However, the true heroes are the men and women that protect us everyday. We want to say a special thank you to those working at the Wexner Medical Center. . . . Those in the service positions working tirelessly and courageously to keep us safe. . . . Go Bucks.”

Urban and Shelley’s full message can be found in the video below:

Urban and his family clearly still have great love for the Ohio State community. His efforts – both on and off the field – continue to have a profound impact in the state of Ohio.

Many still wonder if the former Buckeyes coach will eventually return to college football.

But Urban certainly seems like he’s enjoying his coaching retirement for the time being.