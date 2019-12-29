Veteran NFL Referee: Ohio State-Clemson Refs Got It Wrong

Ohio State jumped out to an early lead tonight against Clemson, but the Tigers have come all the way back. After the Buckeyes held a 16-0 lead, the Tigers raced back and now own a 21-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State appeared score the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. Star corner Jeff Okudah forced a fumble on a third-down pass by the Tigers and Ohio State returned it for a score.

However, the play was overturned by the officials, taking the touchdown off the board.

A veteran NFL official weighed in and suggested the play should have remained as called on the field.

“This is a great angle. There is absolutely no way replay should have reversed. ‘Indisputable video evidence’ is simply not there,” McAulay said on Twitter.

This is a great angle. There is absolutely no way replay should have reversed. “Indisputable video evidence” is simply not there. https://t.co/q77FD1IYJ7 — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 29, 2019

It’s a tough break for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes didn’t let the bad call weigh on them. Quarterback Justin Fields led the Buckeyes right down the field for the go-ahead touchdown – which stood as called on the field.

Ohio State now holds a 23-21 lead over Clemson with just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Can the Buckeyes hold on and face their former quarterback Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers in the national title game?

Stay tuned.