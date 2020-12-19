Video: Big Ten Referees Flag Toss Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes took the field to defend their Big Ten title against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Ohio State’s title defense got off to a great start as the Buckeyes raced down the field on their first possession of the game. Unfortunately, that drive stalled in the redzone and Ohio State had to settle for a field goal.

Northwestern took advantage, torching the Buckeyes on its first possession for a quick touchdown to take a 7-3 lead. After forcing the Buckeyes to punt, the Wildcats got the ball back with a chance to take a commanding lead.

Alas, it was not to be. The Wildcats tried a trick play that ended up with an intentional grounding penalty that dropped Northwestern back almost 20 yards.

To make matters worse, the referee who threw the flag decided to added a little sass with his flag toss.

Check it out.

That's one way to throw a flag 😅 pic.twitter.com/5sMhxBhONX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

Northwestern was eventually forced to punt the ball away.

The good news for the Wildcats is that Ohio State’s offense has struggled to move the ball on its last two possessions.

The Buckeyes are without star wide receiver Chris Olave. He leads the team in receptions and is tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns.

Northwestern currently holds a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Can the Wildcats hold on or will Ohio State complete its comeback attempt?