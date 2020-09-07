Video: It’s Been 5 Years Since Braxton Miller’s Epic Spin Move

Five year ago, Ohio State receiver Braxton Miller spun his way out of two Virginia Tech defenders for an incredible touchdown. It’s still one of the best spin moves we’ve ever seen.

Miller is an iconic player in Ohio State football history. He started out at quarterback for the Buckeyes and put up some video-game numbers in the process. In 36 games at quarterback, Miller threw for 5,295 yards and 52 touchdowns compared to just 11 interceptions.

Miller made the difficult transition from quarterback to receiver ahead of his senior year. The dynamic, explosive play-maker didn’t take long to make an impact for the Buckeyes. Miller’s spin move against Virginia Tech in 2015 is still one of the best offensive spins we’ve seen.

The Ohio State football Twitter account spent part of Monday remembering Miller’s iconic move. Check out his highlight spin in the video below.

As for the 2020 Buckeyes, we won’t get so see them suit-up this fall. The Big Ten made the decision to delay the fall season until early next year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision has been met with plenty of criticism considering the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are moving forward with fall seasons. Meanwhile, the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t planning on playing until next year.

There’s some hope the Big Ten will reverse its decision and start the season in November. But for now, Ohio State football will have to wait until 2021 to get back on the gridiron.