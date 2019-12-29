Video: JK Dobbins Embarrasses Clemson Defender On TD Run

After exchanging field goal attempts to start the game, Ohio State running back JK Dobbins scored the Fiesta Bowl’s first touchdown with a dazzling 68-yard run against Clemson.

On the play, Dobbins gets the ball at the 30 and makes a move upfield at the 40 to find space.

But he then makes a cut so hard that Clemson defensive back AJ Terrell falls over himself, paving the way for Dobbins to run to the endzone untouched.

You can see the incredible run here:

The touchdown gave Ohio State a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter. That 10-point deficit is already the largest that the Tigers have been subjected to in 2019.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young have received most of the hype this year. But Dobbins has quietly had one of the best campaigns in Ohio State history. Coming into this game, Dobbins had 1,829 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, along with another 200 receiving yards. That 68-yard run allowed him to surpass Ezekiel Elliott for the second-most rushing yards in a single season in school history.

A few more and he could very well surpass Eddie George’s single-season rushing record of 1,927 yards.

He could reach that mark before the end of the first half at this rate.